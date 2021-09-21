COVID-19 cases drop at UNK; vaccinations being credited

KEARNEY — COVID-19 cases fell in the past week at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, according to UNK’s Public Health Center.

On Monday, UNK reported 17 positive cases for the week of Sept. 14-20, including 16 students and one staff member. That is just half of the 36 new cases reported the previous week (Sept. 7-13), and fewer than the 22 new cases reported Sept. 1-7.

Widespread vaccinations have significantly reduced positive cases of COVID on campus and in the community, UNK said.

In the past week, 35 cases have been medically cleared or declared inactive.

Two Rivers Public Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccines 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 7 and 28 in the Nebraskan Student Union. All three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are available. Call 308-865-8218 or email unk.edu

Through Oct. 6, all students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to wear face masks inside all UNK classrooms and labs.

Face masks are not required in indoor/non-classroom settings, such as the Nebraskan Student Union, Calvin T. Ryan Library, Health and Sports Center and residence halls.

Face masks are recommended, but not required, outdoors, including at athletic events.