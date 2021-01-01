COVID-19 cases down, positivity rates up in Franklin, Harlan counties

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health District’s weekly risk dial remains in the orange “elevated” level, according to the update issued today (Friday).

“Overall daily COVID-19 case counts have dropped across Two Rivers Health District, although positivity rates have increased in Franklin and Harlan counties,” said Two Rivers’ epidemiologist Aravind Menon.

“Although testing availability is steady across Two Rivers, reduced testing uptake over the past week is cause for concern,” Menon said.

ICU availability and COVID-related medical/surgical bed usage have remained within safe levels at hospitals in the district.

A little more than 9% of the residents of TRPHD have tested positive for COVID-19 during the past 10 months, according to the weekly update.

“Residents are advised to continue to adhere to strict preventive measures (social distancing, correct and consistent masking) at all times to protect themselves and others,” Menon said.

Two Rivers Public Health will continue to work with local health partners to distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccine.

The full weekly report can be found online at https://www.trphd.org/covid-19/.