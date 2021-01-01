COVID-19 cases down, positivity rates up in Franklin, Harlan counties

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health District’s weekly risk dial remains in the orange “elevated” level, according to the update issued today (Friday).
“Overall daily COVID-19 case counts have dropped across Two Rivers Health District, although positivity rates have increased in Franklin and Harlan counties,” said Two Rivers’ epidemiologist Aravind Menon.
“Although testing availability is steady across Two Rivers, reduced testing uptake over the past week is cause for concern,” Menon said.
ICU availability and COVID-related medical/surgical bed usage have remained within safe levels at hospitals in the district.
A little more than 9% of the residents of TRPHD have tested positive for COVID-19 during the past 10 months, according to the weekly update.
“Residents are advised to continue to adhere to strict preventive measures (social distancing, correct and consistent masking) at all times to protect themselves and others,” Menon said.
Two Rivers Public Health will continue to work with local health partners to distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccine.
The full weekly report can be found online at https://www.trphd.org/covid-19/.
Forty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported today by Two Rivers in its seven-county region. Today’s county case totals are: Buffalo, 21; Dawson, 17; Kearney, five; Phelps, three; Franklin, one; and, Gosper, one, There were no new cases in Harlan County.
CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 18 cases Friday, while Kearney Regional Medical Center’s COVID-19 web page reported 11 cases and two patients on ventilators.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,565 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,501 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide Thursday. The state has had 166,798 cases since March 20, 1,651 deaths.
As of Thursday evening, 534 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Nebraska. Since March 20, 680,859 people have tested negative for the virus.
Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.