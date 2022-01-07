COVID-19 cases double in last week positivity rates were higher in Kearney, Holdrege and Lexington

KEARNEY — Cases of COVID-19 are soaring here after two weeks of decline.
Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 398 new cases of COVID from Dec. 29-Jan, 4, more than twice as many as the 186 cases Dec. 22-28. Cases have seesawed all month, with 315 new cases Dec. 8-14 but just 224 cases Dec. 15-21.
Despite the rising numbers, Two Rivers’ risk dial remains in the orange elevated level for the second consecutive week. The dial, issued every Thursday, had been in the red “severe” level — formerly termed the “pandemic” level — for 14 consecutive weeks, from Sept. 23-Dec. 23.
The risk dial remains in the orange level because of improved hospital availability, Katherine Mulligan, Two Rivers planning section supervisor, said.
“In early December, very few ICU beds were available in the district. A high number of people were hospitalized in general. People had a lot of difficulty getting treatment locally because our health systems were swamped,” she said. “Last week hospital availability was better, but we weren’t sure if it would hold.”
She also said that very little, if any, testing was available during the Christmas holiday, which likely affected the number of cases reported.
“This week we have significantly better availability in ICU beds, and fewer hospitalizations. Also, more test sites are open following the end of the winter holidays, so even though cases are significantly higher, other aspects of risk were reduced due to wider availability of tests,” she said.
Two Rivers said that while more than 16% of all tests done in the past week were positive, positivity rates in Two River’s three largest cities were well above that, with 40%-50% in Holdrege, 20%-30% in Lexington and 15%-20% in Kearney.
Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Last week, test positivity rates were highest in Dawson and Gosper counties, with 15% and 52% respectively, but at the same time, testing has dropped dramatically. Two Rivers said in late December, about 30% fewer tests were conducted weekly than in the three months between September and December, although the positivity rate remained about the same.
The omicron variant of the coronavirus is responsible for the current surge in cases, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has said. While it spreads far more rapidly than other variants, illness is generally not as severe, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.
Two Rivers does not release the number of new cases in each county due to state directives, but the New York Times national COVID-19 map provides figures based on average numbers of new cases in the past seven days. According to that, new cases in the Two Rivers counties since Dec. 30 have been, approximately:
— Buffalo: 175
— Dawson: 114
— Franklin: 3
— Gosper: 6
— Harlan: 3
— Kearney: 14
— Phelps: 28
As of Wednesday morning, nine ICU beds were available in the Two Rivers region, which is one fewer than the week before. About 80% of patients who occupy the region’s ICU beds or are on ventilators have an active COVID diagnosis.
Also as of Wednesday morning, a little less than 50% of the total population of TRPHD had received the minimum recommended doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Free COVID tests are available 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Avenue in Kearney. Test results are available the same day. Pre-registration is required at www.trphd.org.
Free vaccines are available at pharmacies, medical offices or through Two Rivers, which offers mobile clinics in Kearney and nearby towns. For a schedule, click on COVID-19, then events, at www.trphd.org.