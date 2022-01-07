COVID-19 cases double in last week positivity rates were higher in Kearney, Holdrege and Lexington

“This week we have significantly better availability in ICU beds, and fewer hospitalizations. Also, more test sites are open following the end of the winter holidays, so even though cases are significantly higher, other aspects of risk were reduced due to wider availability of tests,” she said.

Two Rivers said that while more than 16% of all tests done in the past week were positive, positivity rates in Two River’s three largest cities were well above that, with 40%-50% in Holdrege, 20%-30% in Lexington and 15%-20% in Kearney.

Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

Last week, test positivity rates were highest in Dawson and Gosper counties, with 15% and 52% respectively, but at the same time, testing has dropped dramatically. Two Rivers said in late December, about 30% fewer tests were conducted weekly than in the three months between September and December, although the positivity rate remained about the same.