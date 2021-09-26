COVID-19 cases, deaths keep rising in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — As cases of COVID-19 keep rising, deaths do, too. Several more will be made public next week by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Since March 20, 2020, 125 COVID patients have died in the region, “but that figure is going to change,” Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers, said Friday.
“It seems like we should be getting better, but it doesn’t play out,” Eschliman added. Currently, he said, Phelps is the “most struggling” county among Two Rivers’ seven counties, with 658 new cases in the last 14 days. Two Rivers is averaging 60.45 new cases per day with 368 coming in the last seven days.
Susan Puckett, Two Rivers community health nurse, added that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard reports cases during the last 14 days, “so the map looks better than showing cases seven days at a time.”
Also, testing remains limited, Eschliman said. The majority of those who test positive are under 40.
He said the positivity rate among people tested Sept. 15-22 for COVID-19 was well more than 20%, and that figure does not include long-term care facilities. He said Two Rivers administrators are seeking additional funds from county boards to do more testing.
“One concern: testing has decreased. We hear every day of the challenges of testing in general across the district. This is problematic,” he said.
Beginning in spring 2020, TestNebraska had free test sites in most Two Rivers counties, but as demand dropped off last spring, those sites closed. “We’d like to set up sites like what TestNebraska had, but we just don’t have the resources or staff to do that right now,” Eschliman said.
School mask mandates
Discussing the controversial topic of mask mandates, he said those decisions are made solely by local school boards. Two Rivers can make recommendations about masking, but it cannot set policies. “There is no wiggle room. We do not have that authority unless the state authorizes it,” he said.
He also said the public needs to “move past” the Sept. 7 decision by the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education not to require masks. “We testified, but they made a decision. We need to move past that and figure out how we can provide influence that leads to good policy going forward,” he said.
He also called for the public to quit making COVID-19 a political issue.
“Both sides of political extremes are playing to this. This is a challenge for public health. We need to come together and quit bickering and make policy-making decisions that are good for the community,” he said.
Strains on hospitals
Children’s COVID-19 hospitalization rates statewide are the highest they’ve ever been, especially for ages 11 and younger, who are not yet eligible for vaccinations, Puckett said.
Katherine Mulligan, Two Rivers planning section supervisor, said Two Rivers had two hospitalized pediatric patients as of Friday, but neither is in the ICU. She offered no further details. She noted that the state dashboard records “zero” pediatric COVID patients because “there is no way to record that figure at this time.”
Among this region’s 10 hospitals, just five of 28 ICU beds are available, along with 58 out of 209 medical/surgical beds. Six of the region’s 37 ventilators are in use with COVID patients using five of them. Puckett added that data from two of the 10 hospitals is less complete than at the other eight hospitals.
“Hospitals are short-staffed, and that’s part of the problem. We have no people to care for sick people. Condition in our hospitals is pretty dire,” Puckett said.
Vaccines
As far as vaccines, Two Rivers’ seven counties — Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps — have vaccinated 54% of residents older than 16 years old. About 85% of people older than 65 are fully vaccinated, Puckett said.
Mulligan said 95% of residents in long-term care facilities in Two Rivers are vaccinated, as are 52% of health care workers in these facilities. “That isn’t terrible, but isn’t great,” she said.
“We need to get somewhere around the 70% mark to reach herd immunity to prevent contagion and protect hospitals from being overrun,” Puckett said.
“We spent a year and a half waiting for a vaccine, getting a vaccine, putting it in people’s arms and doing what we know works with non-pharmaceutical strategies in the meantime,” she added. “I know people have grown weary of masks, social distancing and more, but we need to do these things until we get the vaccine rate up where it needs to be.”