COVID-19 cases, deaths keep rising in Two Rivers district

Beginning in spring 2020, TestNebraska had free test sites in most Two Rivers counties, but as demand dropped off last spring, those sites closed. “We’d like to set up sites like what TestNebraska had, but we just don’t have the resources or staff to do that right now,” Eschliman said.

School mask mandates

Discussing the controversial topic of mask mandates, he said those decisions are made solely by local school boards. Two Rivers can make recommendations about masking, but it cannot set policies. “There is no wiggle room. We do not have that authority unless the state authorizes it,” he said.

He also said the public needs to “move past” the Sept. 7 decision by the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education not to require masks. “We testified, but they made a decision. We need to move past that and figure out how we can provide influence that leads to good policy going forward,” he said.

He also called for the public to quit making COVID-19 a political issue.

“Both sides of political extremes are playing to this. This is a challenge for public health. We need to come together and quit bickering and make policy-making decisions that are good for the community,” he said.

Strains on hospitals