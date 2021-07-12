COVID-19 cases creeping back up in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — As the delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the country, COVID cases are inching upward in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district.
Two Rivers reported nine new cases of COVID-19 during the week of July 2-9. Four of those were in Buffalo County; five were in Phelps County, which had not seen a new case in at least a month.
Two Rivers has seen a 60% increase in “absolute numbers” of COVID cases for the week of June 29-July 6, compared with the previous week. For the previous six weeks, cases had been declining in all its seven counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.
Not even half of all Two Rivers people are vaccinated. The overall figure of those fully vaccinated in the seven-county district is 48.3%. Two counties have hit the 50% mark — Kearney at 51.4%, and Buffalo with 50%. Harlan County has the fewest people vaccinated with 42.7%.
Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers, said that cases are rising across Nebraska, but “it’s been a bit more difficult to keep track of statewide records” since the state dashboard was shut down in late June.
That dashboard, operated by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, had issued new numbers daily since March 20, 2020. Every day, including Sundays, it posted new cases, hospitalizations, deaths and, in the last six months, vaccination figures.
COVID-19 patient numbers are inching upward in Kearney hospitals, too. Kearney Regional Medical Center did not have a single COVID patient in June, but since July 1, it has had one or two COVID inpatients each day, according to Josette McConville, who oversees infection prevention at KRMC.
CHI Health Good Samaritan had five COVID-19 patients Friday. It had four on Wednesday, and two each last Monday and Tuesday.
Menon said the past week’s positive rate marks a 3% increase in COVID-19 cases, which is the highest increase since May 1 and even higher (2%-5%) when long-term care institutions, which still regularly test for COVID, are removed from the analysis.
He pointed out that because cases are few, that 60% increase represents very small numbers across a whole week, “and this may be an isolated datapoint that occurred because of the long weekend and the strange patterns of vacation testing.”
He said Two Rivers has not yet isolated the delta variant in its seven counties, “but it seems fair to assume that it accounts for at least a significant minority of the variants currently circulating,” he said.
A case of the delta variant has been isolated in the Southwest Nebraska Public Health District, which includes nine counties — Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow — and sits directly west of Two Rivers’ southwest corner.
Menon is concerned with the closing of TestNebraska test sites because it may become difficult to accurately detect rising COVID-19 numbers. Fewer than 490 tests were conducted last week, which is less than 10% of the number of tests done at the peak of the COVID-19 surge last November.
“The imminent loss of free testing and the potential unwillingness of clinics to test walk-in patients might result in underreporting, and we may potentially miss a third wave,” Menon said.
He is encouraged, however, by the fact that vaccinations were up in the past week, especially in Dawson County and among people aged 30-49. He also pointed to more first-dose recipients.
As of Friday, Two Rivers has had 10,652 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, 2020, and 120 deaths.
So far, 48.3% of people are fully vaccinated in the Two Rivers district. Percentages by county are:
n Kearney County - 51.4
n Buffalo County - 50
n Dawson County - 47
n Franklin County 46.8
n Gosper - 44.9
n Phelps - 43.8
n Harlan - 42.7