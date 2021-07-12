COVID-19 cases creeping back up in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — As the delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the country, COVID cases are inching upward in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district.

Two Rivers reported nine new cases of COVID-19 during the week of July 2-9. Four of those were in Buffalo County; five were in Phelps County, which had not seen a new case in at least a month.

Two Rivers has seen a 60% increase in “absolute numbers” of COVID cases for the week of June 29-July 6, compared with the previous week. For the previous six weeks, cases had been declining in all its seven counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

Not even half of all Two Rivers people are vaccinated. The overall figure of those fully vaccinated in the seven-county district is 48.3%. Two counties have hit the 50% mark — Kearney at 51.4%, and Buffalo with 50%. Harlan County has the fewest people vaccinated with 42.7%.

Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers, said that cases are rising across Nebraska, but “it’s been a bit more difficult to keep track of statewide records” since the state dashboard was shut down in late June.