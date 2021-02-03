COVID-19 cases continue to deline; one patient at KRMC

UPDATE, 3:16 p.m.

Due to incorrect information provided to the Hub, Kearney Regional Medical Center has one COVID-19 patient as of Wednesday afternoon.

KEARNEY – For the first time in 9 months, Kearney Regional Medical Center has no COVID patients.

The count was zero as of 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Amanda Polacek, marketing coordinator.

That trend reflects the continuing decline in COVID cases in the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department. CHI Health Good Samaritan had nine COVID patients as of Wednesday morning, which is two fewer than Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, Two Rivers reported 25 new cases of COVID-19: nine in Buffalo County, eight in Dawson County, four in Kearney County and two each in Harlan and Phelps counties. No new cases were reported in Franklin or Gosper counties.

As of Tuesday, the University of Nebraska at Kearney reported that eight students and one employee have COVID-19. In the last seven days, eight new cases have been confirmed, while two cases were medically cleared.