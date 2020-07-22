KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department has reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region since Thursday. The cases are in Buffalo, Dawson, Phelps and Kearney counties.
Ten new cases were reported Tuesday by Two Rivers, including four in Buffalo County, four in Dawson County, and one each in Phelps and Kearney counties, according to Christine Fankhauser, emergency response coordinator for Two Rivers.
Ten new cases also were reported Monday: four in Buffalo County and two cases each in Dawson, Phelps, and Kearney counties.
During the weekend, 14 new cases were confirmed: eight in Buffalo County, five in Dawson County and one in Phelps County.
Dawson County’s 11 new cases raised its overall total to 891, the most in the Two Rivers region.
Buffalo County has tallied 246 cases since record-keeping began March 20, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Phelps County’s four new cases raise its total to 32, which is third highest in the Two Rivers area. Kearney County’s new cases put its current total at 21, the fourth highest.
No new cases were reported in Two Rivers’ three other counties: Franklin, Gosper and Harlan. Franklin and Gosper counties have recorded eight and 13 cases, respectively, while Harlan County has confirmed just one.