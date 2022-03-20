COVID-19 cases and risk dial plummet in the Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — With just 21 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department between March 9-16, the Two Rivers weekly risk dial has dropped to the middle of the second-lowest “moderate” range.

That’s the lowest the dial has been since last Aug. 4.

The 21 cases are just half as many as the new cases reported in each of the last two weeks, and 95% fewer than the number confirmed when cases peaked here in late January.

But it’s not time to relax quite yet, Susan Puckett, community health nurse at Two Rivers, said during Friday’s weekly community conference call.

A new omicron variant is sweeping through Europe and is responsible for 20% of new cases nationwide in the U.S. The U.S. often follows COVID-19 trends in Europe by a few weeks.

“That 20% is an estimate, since not every positive at-home COVID test is sent on to a lab for variant testing now, but this variant is as contagious and transmissible as the first omicron variant,” she said. That’s the variant that sent new cases soaring in January.

Puckett said Nebraska now is averaging just 21.7 cases per day per 100,000 people, but Jeremy Eschliman, health director for Two Rivers, said more people are testing themselves at home and not all are reporting the results, so figures for positive tests may not be entirely accurate.

Since the pandemic began on March 20, 2020, the state has had 477,187 cases of COVID-19 and 4,044 deaths. “We’re in good shape,” Puckett said, especially compared to surrounding states, where cases and deaths are much higher, especially in heavily populated urban areas like St. Louis, Kansas City and Des Moines.

Two Rivers, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties, has had 200 people die of COVID as of Feb. 17, 2022.

Puckett urged people who are traveling to take a rapid antigen test before leaving home. Some people with COVID have mild symptoms, or none at all, especially those who become ill despite being vaccinated.

“Many people have COVID symptoms that are milder than a common cold these days, and this time of year, some people think they have spring allergies when it’s actually COVID,” she added.

Likewise, people with minor cold sniffles should test themselves, too. “Have a sniffle? Stick a swab up your nose and find out if you have COVID,” she said.

Vaccinations remain stalled here. As of Wednesday, just 52% of the total Two Rivers population of 97,132 has received two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one J&J inoculation. Not quite half of the region’s population has received a booster shot.

She said people who test positive, and have high-risk conditions, should also talk to a health care provider about whether they would be a candidate for anti-viral medications that are prescribed for COVID-19 patients. Puckett said that starting anti-virals within five days of the first symptoms is advantageous.

“And it’s still a good idea to wear a mask for greater protection and avoid non-essential indoor activities,” she said.

Puckett also urges people to Google “Test to Treat Initiative,” a new federal program unveiled this week that is aimed at increasing access to treatments, including anti-viral pills, for people who test positive for COVID.

In other news, Puckett said flu and flu hospitalizations are rising. Flu vaccinations are recommended for small children, pregnant women, adults over age 65, residents of nursing homes and long-term face facilities, and people with chronic health conditions, such as heart disease and lung disease.

Two Rivers also has supplied free in-home COVID test kits to libraries in Franklin, Gibbon, Minden and Lexington. Up to 7,500 tests also are available at the Two Rivers office at 516 W. 11th St.