KEARNEY – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are rising again in Buffalo and Kearney counties.
As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Buffalo County had 16 new cases in the last 24 hours for 376 cases overall. Kearney County had nine new cases for a total of 43. There was also one new case each in Dawson and Franklin counties.
Those figures were reported by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for the Two Rivers Public Health Department. DHHS reported no new cases Wednesday in Gosper, Harlan or Phelps counties.
Wednesday’s 27 new cases were five times as many as the five new cases that DHHS reported in the seven-county region Tuesday.
Since March 20, total COVID-19 cases in the seven Two Rivers counties are Buffalo, 376; Dawson, 951; Franklin, 10; Gosper, 19; Harlan, 1; Kearney, 43, and Phelps, 37, for a total of 1,437.
Statewide, there were 311 new cases Wednesday, nearly one and a half times as many as the 222 new cases Tuesday. Nebraska has reported 27,489 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, with 335 deaths. Eleven of the fatalities have happened in the Two Rivers district, with 10 in Dawson County and one in Buffalo County.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645.