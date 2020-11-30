COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline in Two Rivers region

KEARNEY – Just 34 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department for Sunday, continuing the decline in new cases that began Friday.

New cases numbered 20 in Buffalo County, six in Dawson County, six in Phelps County and two in Harlan County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper or Kearney counties.

Two Rivers reported just 42 new cases Friday and 39 Saturday. Saturday’s totals included 26 cases in Buffalo County, 12 in Dawson County, one in Kearney County, and none in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan or Phelps counties.

The numbers are far fewer than the 100 cases, on average, of each day in the past two weeks.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had 37 COVID patients Monday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had 17.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 6,968 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 3,963 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers has said. There have been 67 deaths.

Unofficial case numbers from Two Rivers, as of Monday morning, are:

- Buffalo: 3,626

- Dawson: 1,976

- Franklin: 170