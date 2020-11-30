COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline in Two Rivers region

KEARNEY – Just 34 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department for Sunday, continuing the decline in new cases that began Friday.
New cases numbered 20 in Buffalo County, six in Dawson County, six in Phelps County and two in Harlan County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper or Kearney counties.
Two Rivers reported just 42 new cases Friday and 39 Saturday. Saturday’s totals included 26 cases in Buffalo County, 12 in Dawson County, one in Kearney County, and none in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan or Phelps counties.
The numbers are far fewer than the 100 cases, on average, of each day in the past two weeks.
CHI Health Good Samaritan had 37 COVID patients Monday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had 17.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 6,968 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 3,963 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers has said. There have been 67 deaths.
Unofficial case numbers from Two Rivers, as of Monday morning, are:
- Buffalo: 3,626
- Dawson: 1,976
- Franklin: 170
- Gosper: 104
- Harlan: 141
- Kearney: 431
- Phelps: 570
Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 125,323 cases have been confirmed since March 20, including 1,143 new cases Sunday, which is 114 fewer than Saturday. The statewide death toll is 989. No new deaths were reported Sunday.
As of Sunday evening, 896 people were hospitalized statewide, which is 15 fewer than Saturday.
Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Concerned about COVID-19?
