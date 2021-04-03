COVID-19 can't keep out-of-state volunteers from returning to Rowe Sanctuary

Staffing was a factor, too. Rowe has a staff of just five people.

During crane season, days begin at 5 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. Each blind requires two guides, so with four blinds used every morning and every evening, eight people are needed per shift. Since the visitor center closed, the guides must organize all tour participants in the parking lot; and in the early morning, that parking lot is dark.

“Then add a gate person and one staff person at the center, and that adds up to 10 people needed every morning and evening, and another 10-12 people during the day to staff the center to meet the needs of up to 1,000 people daily. This is an enormous undertaking for the Rowe staff of five to organize and maintain,” Taddicken said.

Another wrinkle: During crane season, most of the staff is volunteers. Normally. Rowe brings in more than 130 volunteers during the eight-week season who put in more than 6,000 volunteer hours. Most volunteers are retirees. Rowe polled its volunteers and learned that only about 10% to 15% were willing to travel and lead or help with tours.

“In the end, we decided we could safely and logistically offer one tour a day of 10 people, and offer the overnight photography blinds, which are limited to two people,” Taddicken said. “I am hopeful for a reinvigorated crane season in the future.”