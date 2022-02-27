COVID-19 at-home test kits now at Kearney area libraries

KEARNEY — Free COVID-19 at-home test kits are now available at some public libraries in this region.

The kits, made available through Two Rivers Public Health Department, can be found at libraries in Cozad, Franklin, Gothenburg, Holdrege and Minden.

Every kit comes with basic, easy-to-read instructions on how to perform the test correctly and how to read the results.

People who get the free kits should provide libraries with their zip codes and the number of test kits they take. Two Rivers also prefers that people get kits close to their home libraries.

“It is a good thing for people to have a COVID test at their house. If the test is positive, they can stay home while they are contagious,” Susan Puckett, community health nurse, said. “If, after five days, the test is negative, they can go back to work. This means they won’t have to miss a lot of work or expose a lot of coworkers.”

She added that the free, convenient at-home testing allows people who are positive to find out quickly so their families can take precautions.

Katherine Mulligan, planning section supervisor at Two Rivers, said kits will also be available at the Two Rivers office at 516 W. 11th St. People with questions can call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.

Brady Beecham, Lexington physician who is on the Two Rivers board, called the home test kits “a huge game changer.” “Even if the test is negative, if you don’t feel good, stay home and wear a mask and don’t share your illness with others,” she said. The remarks came during Friday’s Two Rivers community conference call.

She noted that this time of year, flu and respiratory viruses are circulating, and “regardless of what you have, stay home. Given our heightened concern about respiratory viruses, wear a mask, wash your hands and stay home when you’re sick. We are back to basic common sense.”

Regarding COVID-19, Puckett said the daily rate of new cases is about 12, a far cry from the 200 cases per day and more at the end of January and early February. Since March 20, 2020, 3,954 Nebraskans have died of COVID. In Two Rivers’ seven counties, 200 people have died of COVID in the past 23 months. Those counties include Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

In other topics discussed Friday, Puckett said that teenage girls have experienced the greatest overall distress from COVID-19. Nationally, emergency room visits by this age group jumped between January 2019 and January 2022.

“Eating disorders doubled and tic disorders tripled,” Puckett said. “Adolescent girls also visited the ER more often for a wider variety of mental health conditions. These may be triggered by pandemic-related risk factors and made worse by pandemic-related reduced access to mental health care.”

She said that lack of structure in daily routines, emotional distresses and changes in availability of food were all exacerbated by the effects of COVID. “We see fewer troubles in young boys,” she said.

On a similar topic, she noted that 140,00 U.S. children lost parents and caregivers to COVID-19, including grandparents. Children who have lost a loved one to COVID need a trusted, caring adult to talk to.

“Many of their peers are not experienced in dealing with death. Often they talk to teachers, but teachers often start with volley of questions about how or why person died, and that can be challenging for a young child,” she said.

Puckett urged parents to recognize when and if children need support services. “The death can be a crisis as much for parents as a child, so home may not be best place to get general support,” she said.

Staying home

Both Puckett and Beecham said people should stay home when they are sick, even if they do not have COVID.

“Just because you don’t have COVID doesn’t mean you should be at work. People should stay home when they are sick, and stay home with sick kids. That leaves employers in a desperate situation, but it is important,” Beecham said.

“This means staying home, not just from work, but from the grocery store. People may have changed their thinking about staying home. This may be one good thing about COVID.”