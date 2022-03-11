COVID-19: As cases fall, vaccination rates are inching upward with 52 percent in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — Cases of COVID-19 are falling fast. The Two Rivers Public Health Department lowered its COVID-19 risk dial into the moderate level. This is the lowest the dial has been since Aug. 4, 2021.

Just 40 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Two Rivers’ seven counties between March 2-8. which is six fewer than the week before, and fewer than half the 86 new cases reported Feb. 16-22. It’s dramatically down from the 313 cases reported one month ago, and the 1,172 cases recorded in late January when the omicron variant was surging.

As of Thursday, Kearney Regional Medical Center had just one COVID patient, and the University of Nebraska at Kearney reported a single new case this week.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had nine COVID patients Wednesday afternoon, but that is fewer than half the 19 new cases reported three weeks ago and the 26 cases recorded in late January.

Two Rivers said overall test positivity rate is around 3%, with 6% reported for tests conducted outside of long-term living and residential facilities.

As of Tuesday morning, about one-third of all ICU beds in Two Rivers were available, along with 31% of medical-surgical beds.

As cases fall, vaccination rates are inching upward. As of Tuesday, 52% of the Two Rivers total population of 97,000 has received at least a full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, meaning two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one Johnson & Johnson shot.

Almost half of those fully vaccinated people have received either a booster dose or are within the 2 or 5-month waiting interval between a vaccine dose and a booster.

Due to the drop in cases, Two Rivers is now doing COVID-19 testing 9:30-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at its office at 516 W. 11th St., and no longer at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Pre-registration is required at trphd.org before tests are done.

Despite the plunge in new cases, Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to get vaccinated at area pharmacies or medical offices. Two Rivers continues to offer vaccination clinics in its seven counties, which include Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps. For a schedule, visit trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.