Couples in 'God of Carnage' discuss their kids' fight in Crane River production

KEARNEY — When director Aaron Scully talks about the comedy, “God of Carnage,” he uses terms and words like honesty, realism and the evolution of emotions.

“The acting, for the most part, is realistic and honest,” he said. “There is an aspect of the acting in the show that is heightened, as most theater is, but I’m directing it as if it is really happening. That’s the way it is written.”

Lilly Nelson, who plays the part of Annette in the award-winning show, appreciates the straight-forward aspect of the script.

“Truth is always stranger and funnier than fiction,” she laughed.

Scully said he thinks the playwright intended each audience member to pick a character so they can identify with that person.

“They can pick a character that might share their perspective about relationships,” he noted.

The play features two couples who meet to address a playground fight between their sons.

“The two couples come together at one of the couples’ apartments in New York City,” Scully said. “One of the sons has hit the other one with a stick and broken two of his incisors and messed up his face. They have come together to talk about this event and how they will deal with it. And things kind of de-evolve from being courteous and nice to a game of who is right, of power positions and of getting to know each other.”

Alcohol gets involved.

“It’s very funny but also dramatic at times,” Scully said. “There are some good surprises and I think audiences will really enjoy it.”

Crane River Theater presents “God of Carnage” by Yasmina Reza opening Thursday and continuing through Sunday at The World Theatre. Tickets for the show are $20.

The show won a Tony award for Best Play in 2009.

“Like it says on the poster, ‘A comedy of manners with no manners,’” the director said. “They are talking about their children and even though they are grownups, the parents are still children on the playground, trying to get the upper hand. Now that they are all married, there’s a lot of subtext about their own relationships and how they are struggling with that.”

Nelson sees the conflict between the couples as a force that can be found in society.

“No matter how much we try to put manners into society, in the end, we all have those violent impulses that come out,” she said.

Scully sees the theme of the show as what happens when we remove our masks.

“It’s a lot about the masks we put on,” he said. “And it’s really about what happens when honesty comes out and people start saying what they really think.”

The humor comes from the language.

“Yasmina Reza, who is a French playwright, is a fantastic shaper of language and moments which really brings out funny and often hilarious situations, events and sometimes just comments,” Scully said. “She has built four very different characters. To watch them interact is really enjoyable and fascinating — especially when their masks come off.”

Scully works as an assistant professor of theater at the University of Central Missouri. He acted in the Crane River Theater production of the drama “Doubt” five years ago.

Nelson, who currently lives in Atlanta, wants audiences to know that the script contains a great deal of humor.

“When you give the basic description of ‘God of Carnage,’ people are like, oh, it’s this straight drama,” she said. “No, it’s people in their natural habitat and they are hilarious.”

Scully noted that on paper the characters often come across as not very likable.

“One thing, as a director, is to make sure that you don’t make the characters super unlikable or super annoying,” he said. “You don’t want the audience to shut off right at the beginning. We have very strong actors who are likable in their own personalities and we’re not doing any transformational acting.”