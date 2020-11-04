County Board winners are Lynch, McMullen and Loeffelholz

KEARNEY — It’s finally official.
After surviving a spirited primary election campaign for the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners in which he beat Marvion Reichert Jr. of Elm Creek by 328-324, retired Kearney chief of police Dan Lynch appeared unopposed on the 2020 general election ballot and secured his seat on the County Board.
His general election vote total was 2,924.
He will represent District 4 and is replacing Dan Reiter of Elm Creek, who is retiring from the board.
Two other incumbent commissioners — Ron Loeffelholz with 2,857 votes, and Bill McMullen with 2,445 votes, both of Kearney — were unopposed in both the May primary and the 2020 general election, and won re-election to their seats.
