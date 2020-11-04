 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County Board winners are Lynch, McMullen and Loeffelholz
top story

County Board winners are Lynch, McMullen and Loeffelholz

{{featured_button_text}}
5fa2485b097fc.preview.jpg

KEARNEY — It’s finally official.

After surviving a spirited primary election campaign for the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners in which he beat Marvion Reichert Jr. of Elm Creek by 328-324, retired Kearney chief of police Dan Lynch appeared unopposed on the 2020 general election ballot and secured his seat on the County Board.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

His general election vote total was 2,924.

He will represent District 4 and is replacing Dan Reiter of Elm Creek, who is retiring from the board.

Two other incumbent commissioners — Ron Loeffelholz with 2,857 votes, and Bill McMullen with 2,445 votes, both of Kearney — were unopposed in both the May primary and the 2020 general election, and won re-election to their seats.

Download PDF Preliminary Election Results for Buffalo County as of 11:29 PM Nov. 3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News