CountryHouse Residence for Memory Care in Kearney wins award a second time

CountryHouse Residence for Memory Care

 Ana Salazar, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — CountryHouse Residence for Memory Care in Kearney was recognized as Memory Care Community of the Year for Agemark Senior Living for 2022. The award was presented in a virtual ceremony Feb. 10.

Agemark has 14 memory-care-only communities. CountryHouse provides exceptional memory care to individuals with all types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease.

“The team in Kearney is exceptional. They care deeply for every resident and family member and provide an incredible home for residents. It’s their attention to this that has made them so successful,” said Richard Westin, Agemark founder and managing partner.

CountryHouse, which opened in 2015, also won Agemark’s Memory Care of the Year award in 2019. Since December, its executive director has been Brandie Hesson-Bullard. She succeeded Cheri Theesen.

For more information, visit countryhouse.net.

