LOUP CITY — With fewer active cases of COVID-19 detected in the past month, the Loup Basin Public Health Department will move to Phase IV directed health measures on Friday.
Counties include Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.
Phase IV will allow bars, restaurants, hair salons, child care centers, churches and other public spaces to open up to 75% capacity. Outdoor facilities can have up to 100% capacity.
Restrictions remain in place only for events with more than 500 people.
“Our main goals have been to prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed and keep our community as safe and healthy as possible,” Chuck Cone, director of LBPHD, said. “We have been aggressively managing COVID-19, and the level of activity in our jurisdiction has been fairly low.”
Rather than waiting until COVID-19 disappears, Cone believes businesses can re-open now, but he urges residents to maintain physical distance of 6 feet, wear masks when appropriate and stay in if symptoms develop.
Since record-keeping began March 20, LVPHD has had 108 cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths, including four in Custer County and four in Howard County. Of the district’s 108 cases, 89 have been in those two counties.
Total cases in the nine counties are:
- Blaine — 0
- Custer — 40
- Garfield — 1
- Greeley — 4
- Howard — 49
- Loup — 0
- Sherman — 5
- Valley — 9
- Wheeler — 0
In related news, 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend by Two Rivers Public Health Department in its seven-county region. Eight cases are in Buffalo County, five are in Dawson County and one is in Phelps County.
For information on the Phase IV guidelines, visit dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx.