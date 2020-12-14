Councilman Jonathan Nikkila’s swearing in Tuesday

KEARNEY — Jonathan Nikkila will take his oath on Tuesday for his second term as a member of the Kearney City Council.
Nikkila was among three council incumbents who retained their seats in the 2020 election.
The other two winners are Stan Clouse and Bruce Lear. They both are 16-year veterans and took their oaths on Dec. 7. Nikkila was absent from that meeting so his swearing in was delayed until this week.
During the Dec. 7 meeting, Clouse was re-elected mayor and Randy Buschkoetter, a 22-year council veteran, was re-elected vice president of the council.
In other business Tuesday, the council will be asked to approve plans and specifications so the city of Kearney can call for bids on a utility project in east Kearney.
The engineer’s estimate for the project ranges from $1 million to $1.45 million, according to a memo to the council from Sarah Sawin, assistant director of utilities.
She said the project will run from the sanitary sewer main north of the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home at 4510 E. 56th St., to the south side of 56th Street and in line with Chase Avenue.
“This new section of sanitary sewer main will allow the development of the adjacent lands, including city-owned lands in and near the tech park development,” Sawin said.
In October, the council gave its early approval to a project that will open 90 acres in east Kearney for mixed-use development along the expressway.
The 90-acre tract is south of 56th Street and north of 47th Street and will be subdivided into smaller lots. One of the tracts will become the Butler Addition and will be occupied by Butler Ag Equipment, which deals in used farm equipment at 40060 U.S. Highway 30 about six miles east of Kearney.
Streets will be built as the area is developed. Chase Avenue will provide north-south connectivity for the Butler Addition from 47th Street to 56th Street. The subdivision’s east-west connectivity will be provided by 49th Street and 52nd Street.
Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.
