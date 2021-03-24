Council Bluffs man faces charge in alleged threat over Kearney hotel reservation

KEARNEY — A Council Bluffs man faces a terroristic threat charge after being upset over a change in his hotel reservation Saturday in Kearney.

Paul M. Hayden III, 30, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with making felony terroristic threats after allegedly threatening staff members at Ramada Inn, 301 Second Ave. He is accused of walking into the hotel and threatening to shoot it up after his reservation was canceled.

Court records indicate around 6:26 p.m. Saturday a woman and Hayden arrived at the hotel to check into a room they earlier had reserved online. The woman was upset because the reservation wasn’t what she wanted, and pets weren’t allowed in poolside rooms. Records say the hotel couldn’t give her a different room because they were booked Saturday night, and the woman became aggressive toward staff members.

The hotel manager than canceled the room, and the woman left. A short time later Hayden went into the hotel, was verbally aggressive toward staff members and said, “It would be really funny if the place got shot up,” records indicate.

The man then left, and the hotel staff members called the Kearney Police Department.