Cottonwood Ranch

Hidden in Cottonwood Ranch grasslands southwest of Elm Creek are eight detention cells with water 12 inches deep or less. The cells hold water, diverted from the Platte River at times when flows exceed targets for wildlife habitat and transported by the Phelps Canal, so it will seep into groundwater and eventually return to the river.

 Lori Potter, Kearney Hub

BERTRAND — The three water projects visited during Tuesday’s Tri-Basin Natural Resources District tour serve different purposes, but have one thing in common.

Their water source is the Platte River, with diversions made through Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District canals at times when flows exceed targets set to benefit habitat used by threatened and endangered species.

A huge management issue for the Platte River and most other water resources is timing. How can water demand and availability be balanced when recharge of the resource tends to be seasonal?

The main water source in the Platte Basin is snow in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and Wyoming that melts in the spring.

One solution used by irrigation districts, municipalities and the Platte River Recovery Implementation

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: KHS Graduation 2020