Cottontail Scramble April 3 at Harmon Park; social distancing observed

KEARNEY — The Cottontail Scramble, which allows for social distancing, is planned for April 3 at Harmon Park.

Fifteen laminated eggs will be hidden throughout the park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants can walk through the park. When they find an egg they write down the letter from the egg. After finding all 15 eggs, participants can unscramble the letters to make a phrase.