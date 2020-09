KEARNEY — The Kearney Trail Run, coordinated by the city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department, will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Cottonmill Park west of Kearney.

To protect runners, the entrance road into the south end of the park will be closed from approximately 1:45-3:15 p.m. while the race is being conducted.

The entrance road into the north end of the park will remain open.