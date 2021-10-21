Costumes and masks fly off shelves at frightening speed at the Stagecoach in Kearney

But now, with oodles of inventory and eager customers, sales are booming.

The 48-year-old store has been offering Halloween items since the late 1970s.

It begins setting out Halloween costumes and accessories right after Labor Day. “The first (Halloween) customers are really passionate about Halloween. They’ve been thinking about it and want to come see all the new things,” Skylar said.

Ever since then, Stagecoach has been off and running. By next week, Stagecoach will stay open an hour later each night and do as much Halloween business in a single week as it has in the seven weeks since early September.

“Some stores pack up their costumes and masks before Halloween, but with us, it’s the opposite,” Gary said. “People might get invited to a party right before Halloween and they realize they need a costume.”

Makeup is a hot seller, too, Gary said. Stagecoach sells Ben Nye Make-up, one of the top theatrical makeup brands in the U.S. It offers fake blood, theatrical adhesive, liquid latex to create scars and wounds, and more.