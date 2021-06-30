Costume designer makes sure Cinderella, prince look their best

KEARNEY — Audiences expect to see a certain style of costuming when they attend a musical like “Cinderella.”
“When people come to see a show they know very well from other sources, they have this high expectation, they have a sense of wonder and curiosity about how elaborate everything will be,” said Stephen Lieboff, the costume designer for Crane River Theater’s current production. “When it comes to building the costumes for a show like ‘Cinderella,’ you want to live up to their expectations.”
That can require extensive modifications to the costumes as well as creating a certain look.
“You want to be the best version of the show there is,” Lieboff said. “You’re up against shows on TV and animated cartoons. In this version, we’re in such a real world. The way the show is written, it really brings in a lot of real world elements.”
As the costume designer, Lieboff wants to give the performers real clothing to wear while still honoring a period in history that may or may not be accurate. After all, it is a fairy tale. The show is set in a fantasy world.
Crane River Theater’s production of the musical “Cinderella” continues at 7 p.m. today through Saturday at the outdoor Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Heritage Park. Admission for the show is $5 per person. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn.
Lieboff built the costumes at the Crane River Theater’s office in downtown Kearney. He worked in a studio filled with costumes, supplies and a sewing machine.
“I try to mix all elements together and really create something that catches the eye and tells a story,” Lieboff said.
As the production starts, Lieboff understands that audiences will notice the “look” of the show.
“When performers come on stage, you have four seconds to tell a story with the way they look in their costumes,” he said.
When Lieboff starts designing costumes, he uses subtle clues to let the audience know the personality and intention of a character. A jacket with a high collar often suggests someone of higher class and someone with bad intentions. A feather in a hat creates an image of a regal person. Putting a floppy hat on that same person tells a completely different story, the designer said.
Sometimes Lieboff works against the expectations of the audience’s perception.
“Especially with Cinderella, she transforms,” he said. “She has a lot of magic in her. So I wanted to give her that maid/servant look. And that’s what she is. Then, all of the sudden, the magic happens right before your eyes and she’s in this magnificently beautiful, big ball gown. That’s a huge element of telling a story within four seconds.”
Each of the members of the show’s ensemble play about three different characters. Those different characters require different costumes. Lieboff estimated that the entire cast wears about 200 different garments during the production.
In constructing the costumes, he keeps in mind a certain flow of the material, choices of material and how a character looks on stage.
“You have to keep it all in mind,” Lieboff said. “You have to keep in mind how the fabrics flow, the silhouette of the character, how the costume feels. When it comes to the ball gowns, you want flowiness, you want it to flow, you want it to spin out and look soft and airy.”
For the ball gowns, Lieboff uses light weight, sheer fabrics like organza, a plain-woven fabric originally made from silk but now mostly made from polyester. He also includes lace on the costumes in the ball scenes.
“In regards to the color, you don’t want dark colors at a ball,” he said. “I like to err on the side of pastels and light colors because, in the play, this is a night that people are celebrating. They want a husband,” he joked about the characters in the story.
Although the audience can’t feel the fabrics of the costumes, Lieboff uses the expectations of audience members — as to the tactile quality of the costume — to also add to a story.
“This is no surprise, but you find out that Cinderella’s step family has money. It’s money the step family inherited from Cinderella’s father,” Lieboff said. “When you see heavier fabrics, you assume that character is a little bit more rich than some schmatta. So typically you’re going to have more texture in a costume like that. The more texture you have in a fabric, the heavier it may look.”
All of this information gets transmitted to the audience without using the sense of touch.
Although the costumes in “Cinderella” help tell the story, Lieboff knows they must help support the plot.
“You want the audience to notice the costumes because, well, you want the recognition; wow, I put my heart and soul into this entire production,” he said. “But you also want it to blend seamlessly. You want the audience to focus in on the story and literally forget everything else. What’s most important is getting the story across.”