Costume designer makes sure Cinderella, prince look their best

Each of the members of the show’s ensemble play about three different characters. Those different characters require different costumes. Lieboff estimated that the entire cast wears about 200 different garments during the production.

In constructing the costumes, he keeps in mind a certain flow of the material, choices of material and how a character looks on stage.

“You have to keep it all in mind,” Lieboff said. “You have to keep in mind how the fabrics flow, the silhouette of the character, how the costume feels. When it comes to the ball gowns, you want flowiness, you want it to flow, you want it to spin out and look soft and airy.”

For the ball gowns, Lieboff uses light weight, sheer fabrics like organza, a plain-woven fabric originally made from silk but now mostly made from polyester. He also includes lace on the costumes in the ball scenes.

“In regards to the color, you don’t want dark colors at a ball,” he said. “I like to err on the side of pastels and light colors because, in the play, this is a night that people are celebrating. They want a husband,” he joked about the characters in the story.