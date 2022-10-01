 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Costume Crawl on the Bricks planned Oct. 22

Trick or Treating on the Bricks
KEARNEY HUB FILE

KEARNEY — Hit the Bricks for this year’s costume crawl beginning at 5 p.m., Oct. 22 and concluding at midnight.

The Costume Crawl on the Bricks is a bar crawl and costume contest. Check-in for the event is at Nest:Space, located at 2224 Central Ave., from 5-7 p.m.

At check-in, dressed up patrons will present their ticket and show identification and receive a passport, a map and a costume crawl koozie to visit participating establishments for exclusive costume crawl drinks and deals.

Along with exclusive costume crawl drinks and specials, there will be a contest for best costume of the night. The winner will receive a prize of $100 Downtown Dollars.

Participants must be 21 or older. Identification will be checked at each stop.

For more information about the Costume Crawl on the Bricks, visit the Facebook page Downtown Kearney on the Bricks.

