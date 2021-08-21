Costa Rica trip special for Kearney grandmother, grandson

Chocolate tour

The group also toured a cacao plantation, where they learned about cacao beans and chocolate. “We saw them roast the beans before they crushed them up. They added a few ingredients and made it into a chocolate paste,” Harrison said.

They visited a farm where native plant leaves are made into medicine. “One of them was a citrus acid that made your mouth and tongue numb,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harrison also experimented with “lipstick plants,” or little pods with a husk on the outside. When they are broken open, seeds appear that “are just like lipstick in texture and feeling,” he said. He rubbed it on his arm like a tattoo. “It stayed on for a long time. It stained really good,” he said.

He and his grandmother also sampled a huge leaf that acted like an ice pack. “I put it on my forehead and it started to get cool and it would take the warmth out of your forehead if you had a fever. They use that a lot in hospitals,” he said.

Outrigger canoe

They paddled a Polynesian canoe, or outrigger canoe, on Costa Rica’s Pacific coast. Seven people sat one behind the other in a single row in the narrow boat.