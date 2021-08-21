Costa Rica trip special for Kearney grandmother, grandson

KEARNEY — Harrison Morris was a bit skeptical before his grandmother Wanda Davis took him to Costa Rica for 12 days in July.
He’d never been to Central America. He feared he might be bored. He might not make friends. He’d never been away from his parents, Amy and Ryan Morris.
But as soon as he and Davis landed in Costa Rica, his fears evaporated.
Harrison saw 20-foot crocodiles laying in the sun. He saw an armadillo secluded under brush. He saw a red coral snake coiled up nearby. He saw macaws, toucans, parrots and howler monkeys. He saw two jaguars, a poisonous caterpillar and lime green iguanas. He saw a sloth with her baby clinging to her hairy underbelly.
He sped down a zipline above the rain forest at nearly 50 mph. He sampled Costa Rican foods and paddled an outrigger canoe in the Pacific Ocean. He met a native medicine man.
Harrison, a seventh grader at Sunrise Middle School, is now thirsting to see more of the world beyond Nebraska.
A dream come true
Davis of Kearney had dreamed of this trip for decades. Thirty years ago, when she backpacked through Australia alone for a month, she befriended a grandmother who had taken each of her grandchildren on a solo excursion. “I knew then if I ever had grandchildren, I would take each one on a special trip,” she said. “When Harrison was born, I told his mother I was going to take him on a trip when he got older.”
As a traveling nurse, Davis spent her career working in Maui, the Virgin Islands, California, Colorado, Vermont and beyond. After a hectic 2020 due to the demands of COVID, she retired last December.
Last spring, she decided Harrison, at 12, was ready. They sat down with a Road Scholar catalog and pored over trips designed for grandparents and their grandchildren. They considered adventures like camping in Yellowstone, but chose Costa Rica.
“I had no idea what it was going to be like or what we were going to do,” Harrison, an articulate pre-teen, said.
New adventures
They flew from Dallas to San Jose, the capital of Costa Rica. The hotel in San Jose was “lovely,” Davis said.
From there, the whirlwind started as 22 people, half grandparents and half grandchildren aged 9-17, set out to learn about Costa Rica. They learned about the migratory pattern of butterflies.
They had a cooking class. “We made local cheese from goat milk,” Harrison said.
On the third night, they stayed in a hotel deep in the rain forest. “We had TV in two places, but we never turned it on,” Davis said. By then, too, the teens had begun to make friends with each other.
A raft trip was postponed due to heavy rains and fear of flooding from the mountains, so they went to a pineapple farm instead. Davis learned that pineapples should be bought when they are green, not gold. “Buy it green. They pick it when it’s green,” she said. She and Harrison were invited to eat all the fruit they wanted.
Chocolate tour
The group also toured a cacao plantation, where they learned about cacao beans and chocolate. “We saw them roast the beans before they crushed them up. They added a few ingredients and made it into a chocolate paste,” Harrison said.
They visited a farm where native plant leaves are made into medicine. “One of them was a citrus acid that made your mouth and tongue numb,” he said.
Harrison also experimented with “lipstick plants,” or little pods with a husk on the outside. When they are broken open, seeds appear that “are just like lipstick in texture and feeling,” he said. He rubbed it on his arm like a tattoo. “It stayed on for a long time. It stained really good,” he said.
He and his grandmother also sampled a huge leaf that acted like an ice pack. “I put it on my forehead and it started to get cool and it would take the warmth out of your forehead if you had a fever. They use that a lot in hospitals,” he said.
Outrigger canoe
They paddled a Polynesian canoe, or outrigger canoe, on Costa Rica’s Pacific coast. Seven people sat one behind the other in a single row in the narrow boat.
“We saw a furball from a distance and it turned out to be a mother sloth cuddling her baby in a tree without leaves,” Harrison said. “We saw two bats hanging in a little crevice in a very dark oak tree. We couldn’t see them with a telescope, but as we passed by them, the guide knew what to look for.”
Harrison learned that 225 species of reptiles — including 70 species of lizards — live in Costa Rica.
On a field trip to Mistico Arenal Hanging Bridges Park, they hiked through the rain forest canopy, seeing “a perspective that is usually available to monkeys and birds,” Harrison said. The park’s two-mile system of trails with eight fixed bridges and six hanging bridges blended with the natural environment “to minimize human impact to one of the least explored parts of the rain forest: the canopy,” Davis added.
Toilets and showers
Except in larger hotels and new construction, Costa Rican plumbing cannot accommodate toilet paper, so it is discarded in waste bin next to the toilet.
Hot showers are rare. “In Costa Rica, what locals describe as ‘hot’ would be considered ‘warm’ by U.S. standards, but a cool, refreshing shower sounded pretty nice after spending the day outdoors in hot and humid weather,” Davis added.
Fruits, rice and beans
The two loved Costa Rican food. It’s healthy, mildly seasoned and reliant on fresh fruits and vegetables. “Rice and beans are served in some form at every meal, including breakfast,” Davis said.
Costa Ricans share a greeting, “pura vida!” Its deeper meaning is “a belief that life is fleeting and precious and it must be enjoyed to its fullest,” she learned. “Family and friends are treasured above all. Quality of life and personal success aren’t measured by financial wealth. This relaxed, stress-free approach to life permeates Costa Rican culture and helps keep people happy despite the everyday hardships of living in a developing country.”
COVID fears
It was just the second international Road Scholar trip since COVID restrictions were lifted, but rules were strict. Davis and Harrison both were vaccinated before the trip, but the U.S. government required each to have a negative COVID test before returning home. Each test cost $85.
“It could have been worse,” Davis said. “Road Scholar warned us the cost could have been as high as $155 each.”
Costa Rica also required all travelers to purchase two insurance policies to cover medical and lodging expenses in case of a positive COVID test. Masks were mandated everywhere.
Back at Sunrise Middle School now, Harrison is still processing the trip. “I never thought about how big or crazy environments can get, or how faraway places are different. I’d never been to the rain forest, he said.
He loved it. He wants to return. Infected now by his grandmother’s travel bug, he’s eager to travel to other places. In two years, Davis will take Harrison’s 10-year-old brother on a trip. Harrison has already hinted that he’d love to go along.