RAVENNA — At least two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ravenna.
Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers Public Health Department, said that cases are on the rise in Buffalo County, but because of privacy rules, he would not specify affected communities.
Geoff Wright, co-owner of Svanda’s Pharmacy, said he is aware of two cases of COVID-19 in town. He said rumors of more cases are circulating, but he could not confirm those.
Wright said several restaurants in town that had resumed inside dining this summer have reverted to take-out only since news of the cases began circulating.
The Ravenna Public Library, which reopened July 15 with restrictions, closed again Thursday because of the cases. “Due to employees’ possible exposure to COVID-19, we are closed until further notice,” the library’s Facebook page indicates.
Svanda’s Pharmacy, which Wright owns with his sister Stacy Bailie, remains open because it is considered an essential business, and none of his staff is sick, he said.
Shelby Behrendt, owner of Petals and Pictures, a florist, has locked her lobby door as a precaution, but her business remains open, she said.
Phil Zimmer, business manager at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, confirmed that at least two members of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish are among those who are sick.
He said Masses are continuing this weekend at the church, but attendees are being reminded to physically distance from others. Attendance at Mass is not required because of the COVID-19 pandemic.