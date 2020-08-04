KEARNEY — The Archway, Nebraska Firefighters Museum and members of the Kearney Police Department will team up to present a free family fishing event called “Cops and Bobbers” on Aug. 11.
The event will be on the east end of The Archway pond 6:30-8:30 p.m. Poles and tackle will be provided, courtesy of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. No previous fishing experience is required.
“It’s a great opportunity for families to enjoy the outdoors and try fishing together,” Archway Event Coordinator Jill Epley said. “For these events, we welcome beginners and experienced anglers of all ages.”
The event is free. No registration is required. Prizes will be awarded for biggest fish, smallest fish, most fish and best sport. Participants can gather at the east end of the pond near The Archway and firefighters museum. Electric and people-powered boats are welcome, but gasoline powered boats are not allowed on the pond. Representatives from The Archway, the firefighters museum and KPD will get everyone started and be available to help throughout the event.