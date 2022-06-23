Cope Amphitheater turned into 'High School Musical' today-July 2

KEARNEY — During construction of the set for Crane River Theater’s production of “High School Musical,” one of the stage hands working on the platforms turned to Alyssa Sutherland and asked her a question.

“We had a few hiccups with the set and he turned to me and asked, ‘Why do you make the choices you make when you design a set?’” Sutherland recalled. “It was a good question and he meant it earnestly, but I know it’s very much a collaborative process. Every time I start a design, I read the script first. Then I start taking notes during second read-through.”

The sprawling set for the Disney-based musical, only Sutherland’s fourth set she has designed, takes up the entire stage at Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Heritage Park.

“In that time when it’s just me, the script and the story, there are so many possibilities swirling around,” she said. “It’s actually kind of scary because there’s no direction. It’s fun because there are so many possibilities; but then it’s really fun when you get to have a conversation with the director and you begin to see his vision.”

Sutherland, who lives in Richmond, Virginia, spoke with Crane River Theater executive director Steve Barth, who is also directing the musical, and began to understand what he had in mind.

“So when I started talking to Steve, I saw his vision,” Sutherland said. “There are a lot of big dance numbers. Steve wanted the space, and different levels, to explore the dynamics of all these students in the high school.”

Audiences can see the work of Sutherland when Crane River Theater presents “High School Musical” today through Saturday and Monday through July 2 at Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Heritage Park. Performance times are at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 per person.

The plot of “High School Musical” tells the story of two teenagers, Troy Bolton, the super-popular captain of the basketball team, and Gabriella Montez, the super-smart transfer student, as they try to land leads in the big school show. The “High School Musical” franchise began in 2007 with a television show, a stage musical and a motion picture. Sutherland remembers watching it when she attended elementary school.

“I saw it when I was a kid. It blew my mind,” she said. “On one of the first days of rehearsal, when I did my designer presentation for the cast, I talked about how in America, high school is such a phenomenon — especially compared to other countries. There’s such a mythos surrounding it. As a kid, you probably grew up watching movies and TV shows about what high school will be like. You get there and it’s never exactly what you think it will be.”

Beyond the hype, Sutherland acknowledges that the feelings are valid.

“All the drama, the love interest, the stress from school — it’s all real,” she said.

For the set, she wanted to create the feel of a modern high school.

“With that, I have kind of an industrial vibe,” Sutherland said. “We’re working with the existing architecture out at Yanney Park at the amphitheater. We have columns, a lot of concrete texture, brick texture and some railings to create something that looks modern and familiar.”

At the center of everything, the designer placed the high school’s emblem — a wildcat logo, something Sutherland calls “ground zero.” She designed over-sized steps typical to a commons area of a high school where students might gather.

“Those steps provide a lot of levels for the dancing and the interactions that the students in the musical have,” she said. “Right below our deck we have, in the pit, so to speak, a curved pit step that provides a step up from the audience level.”

Sutherland’s design features a turntable that provides for quick set changes.

“On one side we have what we call ‘home base,’ which is a mural that you might find in an actual school,” she said. “We have little graphics that represent the arts, the sciences and athletics. On the other side of the turntable wall is a transformative site that can work for the gym and the theater.”

The second act includes a scene where the two leads, Troy and Gabriella, run away and have a private moment in a garden.

“During that scene that wall becomes a garden wall,” Sutherland said.

The turntable also allows characters to enter and exit the stage.

“We also have rows and rows of lockers, which act as another form of walls,” Sutherland said. “They serve to block off entrances. During the show you’ll see people pop up and come from behind the lockers. They are also functional. You’ll see students putting stuff in their lockers. That’s kind of fun.”

As a designer, Sutherland considers herself less technically minded. Designing an outdoor set that uses natural light gave her a chance to get away from the responsibilities of including light in her design.

“At the same time, the audience needs to be able to see what is happening on the stage,” she said. “Yanney has a lot of beautiful evening light, which I really enjoy for this show. It starts out bright and intense, and then, as the action continues, the light gets softer. That’s nice.”

At the core of her work, Sutherland wants to honor two qualities in storytelling: Truth and intentionality.

“Yes, it’s high school; yes, it’s a musical story; yes, it’s all farce and make believe with tape and paint and wood — but there are levels of truth there,” she said. “Being intentional with everything you place on that stage, and not allowing room for frills or things that don’t give your story what it needs, you must trim away the fat and leave what is necessary.”

What: “High School Musical” presented by Crane River Theater

When: 7 p.m. today through Saturday; 7 p.m. Monday through July 2

Where: Cope Amphitheater, Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 11th St.

Admission: $5 per person; no reservations

n Interactive bags will be available for $10. The bags will contain various items like pom-poms, ribbons, basketballs and a star glasses that audience members can wave in the air during various points in the production.

n VIP packages are also available which includes a catered meal, intermission cookies, close-in parking spots and prime seating. Packages are $200 for four people or $300 for eight people.