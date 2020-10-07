Cooler Cruise Nite: Postponed event kicks off next week

KEARNEY — For anyone who complained about the July heat during a typical Cruise Nite, Brad Kernick offers something new to worry about during the 2020 event — a blizzard.
“The biggest change is that we’re doing Cruise Nite in October instead of July,” he said. “Sometimes people lamented that July is warm, hot or whatever you want to call it — but that kind of weather is conducive to car shows. When we determined there was no way we could hold it in July, I got together with Roger Jasnoch from the Kearney Visitors Bureau and we looked at a calendar to make sure there weren’t any Husker home football games scheduled on the Saturday of Cruise Nite.”
Back in the planning stages, the football calendar looked clear.
“We looked at UNK and their football team was scheduled to play in Kansas,” Kernick said. “So, that’s how we scheduled it.”
And then the Big Ten canceled its football games.
“We decided on scheduling Cruise Nite for Oct. 13-18 and I thought we were rather methodical in the way we did that,” he said. “As I look at those days, I have just two concerns: a blizzard, which is not a probability but it is a possibility; and that the Department of Health would determine that the coronavirus was much worse. They could shut down the entire event. Again, that’s not a probability but it is a possibility.”
Regardless of all the speculation, the Central Nebraska Auto Club will present the 33rd annual Cruise Nite Oct. 13-18 at various locations throughout Kearney. The event kicks off with a Show & Shine 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at BluePrint Engines. Food trucks will be on site to sell refreshments but no tours of the engine plant will be offered.
“We’ve had a lot of people who are thirsty for activities,” said Kernick, chairman of the steering committee for the event and a member of the Central Nebraska Auto Club. “So I think we’ll have a good turnout, if we don’t have a blizzard or if the coronavirus doesn’t take a left turn.”
Kernick also believes that scheduling automotive-related events, even with fewer opportunities to gather, will give the community a sense of purpose and cohesion.
“It won’t be normal in most senses of the word,” he said. “We do have our normal activities. They have been manipulated a little bit. I think a lot of people will be motivated and excited. I think it will help the economy because people will stay in motel rooms, they’ll eat in restaurants, they’ll go shopping, they’ll buy gasoline — all of those things are very positive for the community.”
Kernick also recognizes the benefits to offering events in the community.
“People are tired of being shut in their homes, unable to go anywhere or do anything,” he said. “Of course, there will be some people who don’t want to come out of their homes. And I respect that.”
Overall, Kernick and members of the club see the event as positive for the community.
“My friends who are car enthusiasts are pleased and excited about it,” he said. “So we’re going to just plow ahead, have fun and stay safe.”
Most of the activities of Cruise Nite take place outdoors. Two exceptions are the social event and dance at the Kearney Eagles Club on Oct. 15 and the Classic & Collectible Car Auction in the largest building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds on Oct. 16.
“We are encouraging masks at both of those events,” Kernick said. “We’re not requiring masks and people who are very concerned about COVID-19 probably won’t be there. That’s OK. Other than those two events, everything else is outdoors. I think it will go well.”
Kernick acknowledges that 2020 might not be a record year for Cruise Nite attendance.
“That’s OK,” he said. “The fact that we’re actually holding it is very significant in my mind, for all kinds of reasons — for the club, for car enthusiasts and for the economy of Kearney. So many events have been canceled in town and that has had a tremendous hit on the local economy.”
As for a blizzard, Kernick feels confident that the weather will cooperate.
“It appears that the weather will be OK,” he said. “My crystal ball is a little foggy, but it looks good. We’re pleased and we look forward to good weather and a great Cruise Nite.”
