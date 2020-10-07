Cooler Cruise Nite: Postponed event kicks off next week

Regardless of all the speculation, the Central Nebraska Auto Club will present the 33rd annual Cruise Nite Oct. 13-18 at various locations throughout Kearney. The event kicks off with a Show & Shine 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at BluePrint Engines. Food trucks will be on site to sell refreshments but no tours of the engine plant will be offered.

“We’ve had a lot of people who are thirsty for activities,” said Kernick, chairman of the steering committee for the event and a member of the Central Nebraska Auto Club. “So I think we’ll have a good turnout, if we don’t have a blizzard or if the coronavirus doesn’t take a left turn.”

Kernick also believes that scheduling automotive-related events, even with fewer opportunities to gather, will give the community a sense of purpose and cohesion.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It won’t be normal in most senses of the word,” he said. “We do have our normal activities. They have been manipulated a little bit. I think a lot of people will be motivated and excited. I think it will help the economy because people will stay in motel rooms, they’ll eat in restaurants, they’ll go shopping, they’ll buy gasoline — all of those things are very positive for the community.”

Kernick also recognizes the benefits to offering events in the community.