KEARNEY – The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and the City of Kearney Parks Division are planning a controlled burn of the prairie grass area on the South side of Yanney Heritage Park, as well as a few island areas in the lake, starting at approximately 3 p.m. today.

Today was chosen for the controlled burn due to favorable weather conditions including light northerly winds and increasing relative humidity this afternoon and evening.

The goal of the controlled burn is to manage weeds and other growth in the prairie areas and promote the growth of the native grasses present. The controlled burn will also regenerate the soils by supplying additional nutrients to the soil that was stored in the dead organic material.

Sections of the Hike and Bike trail near this area will be closed during the controlled burn. Please avoid this area and be aware of working fire and parks personnel and equipment.

For more information, contact the Kearney Fire Department at 308-233-3226 or the Parks Department at 308-251-3139.