Contractor Andy Van Dusen's latest focus is home for himself and his fiancée

KEARNEY — Andy Van Dusen’s contracting business is evolving as Kearney grows.

He operated AV Custom Interiors and Contracting for about 14 years with the focus on additions and kitchen and bath remodels. He specialized in onyx, which can be tricky to work with.

In 2016, Van Dusen formed AVC Contracting, which expanded the focus of his business into building entire homes.

It’s been a good move, he said, because Kearney’s real estate market is active and growing.

Van Dusen said that so far every spec home he’s started has been sold before it was completed.

His niche is homes in the 3,600- to 5,000-square-foot range, with an emphasis on quality materials and tight construction for energy efficiency.

Van Dusen is busy building a new home for himself and his fiancée about 1 mile north of Cottonmill Park.