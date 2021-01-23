Contractor Andy Van Dusen's latest focus is home for himself and his fiancée

KEARNEY — Andy Van Dusen’s contracting business is evolving as Kearney grows.
He operated AV Custom Interiors and Contracting for about 14 years with the focus on additions and kitchen and bath remodels. He specialized in onyx, which can be tricky to work with.
In 2016, Van Dusen formed AVC Contracting, which expanded the focus of his business into building entire homes.
It’s been a good move, he said, because Kearney’s real estate market is active and growing.
Van Dusen said that so far every spec home he’s started has been sold before it was completed.
His niche is homes in the 3,600- to 5,000-square-foot range, with an emphasis on quality materials and tight construction for energy efficiency.
Van Dusen is busy building a new home for himself and his fiancée about 1 mile north of Cottonmill Park.
Built on a hillside west of Kearney, the house will measure about 2,500 square feet on the main floor. Its half basement will become an exercise classroom. The main floor will have an expansive master suite connected to a nursery. The main living area will command a panoramic view of the wooded neighborhood. Visitors using the main entry will step into a tall greeting space with a large custom chandelier.
Van Dusen will have his office on the third floor. He anticipates using the house to demonstrate to customers what sets AVC Contracting apart from other builders.
He said he’s grateful for guidance from three mentors: Gerard Straka, Gene Knaggs and the late Pat Moore, each of whom taught him different aspects of the construction business.
Looking ahead, Van Dusen said he’s interested in “green construction,” employing designs and techniques that boost energy efficiency by boosting the “R” value.
He also is considering dealing in cabinetry. “I want to give homeowners a little more of what they want.”