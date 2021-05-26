 Skip to main content
Continued contruction on Kearney's 31st Street to close roadway later this week
Continued contruction on Kearney's 31st Street to close roadway later this week

KEARNEY - A portion of 31st Street from Avenue "D" to Avenue "G" in Kearney will be closed starting Thursday.

The closure is for continued construction in the area, a city of Kearney news release said. Access to properties can be made through alleyways or side streets.

Work will include roadway removal, water and sanitary improvements, grading activities, and new paving. Citizens driving in the area are urged to use extreme caution while repairs are being made.

The 31st Street project is from Avenue “D” To Avenue “G” near Collins Park, and it involves realignment of powerlines along with replacement of utilities that are buried under the street.

The three-block paving and utility project on 31st Street could cause a long wait until the project is finished and traffic can return to normal in central Kearney.

The project will cost more than $1 million.

