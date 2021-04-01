Contagious COVID-19 variant found in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — One case of the more contagious B117 variant of COVID-19 has been identified in the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
However, Katie Mulligan, Two Rivers planning section supervisor, did not name the county where it has been confirmed.
She mentioned it in Wednesday’s weekly Two Rivers Zoom press conference for area officials, business and nonprofit leaders. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
“This variant is increasing, but scientifically, we expected this,” she said. As of last Friday (March 26) Nebraska had 69 cases of the variant B117, 26 cases of variant B2.429 and two cases of a variant identified as P1.
Other than that, her remarks reflected the decline of COVID-19 in the region. Cases continue to drop, and testing is “low but steady,” she said. A few TestNebraska test sites have closed because fewer people were using them.
Mulligan said 25.29% of people older than 16 in Two Rivers have been fully vaccinated. She said 18,456 people have received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and 28,000 people have received one dose.
“We know some people are holding out for the (one-dose) Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine, but we don’t know when we’ll get it,” she said.
Two Rivers gets vaccine every week from the federal government, via the state, and has no choice about what kind it gets.
In both Franklin County and Kearney County, 31.7% of residents older than 16 have been totally vaccinated, the most among the Two Rivers counties. The fewest is in Dawson County, with 22.7%. Percentages in other counties include 29.7% in Gosper County, 25.7% in Harlan County, 25.5% in Buffalo County and 25.4% in Phelps County.
Statewide, 21.8% of Nebraskans are fully vaccinated. Some 824,416 vaccinations have been administered, with 217,327 people receiving one dose and 293,018 receiving both doses.
Nebraska’s COVID-19 mortality rate is less than 1.04%, which is “well below” national and regional mortality rates. Mulligan did note that cases are rising in some states, especially Michigan. “Our (Two Rivers) risk dial is still yellow. It continues to fluctuate, but we see it going down, in general,” she said.
Two Rivers is actively vaccinating people throughout its seven-county area with a clinic Wednesday at Viaero Center and others planned in Lexington and Elwood next week, and one April 8 at the Peterson Senior Activity Center here.
Two Rivers has held Zoom sessions weekly since Dec. 30, but it now will hold them every other week, starting April 14, pending “significant changes,” Mulligan added.