Contagious COVID-19 variant found in Two Rivers district

Two Rivers gets vaccine every week from the federal government, via the state, and has no choice about what kind it gets.

In both Franklin County and Kearney County, 31.7% of residents older than 16 have been totally vaccinated, the most among the Two Rivers counties. The fewest is in Dawson County, with 22.7%. Percentages in other counties include 29.7% in Gosper County, 25.7% in Harlan County, 25.5% in Buffalo County and 25.4% in Phelps County.

Statewide, 21.8% of Nebraskans are fully vaccinated. Some 824,416 vaccinations have been administered, with 217,327 people receiving one dose and 293,018 receiving both doses.

Nebraska’s COVID-19 mortality rate is less than 1.04%, which is “well below” national and regional mortality rates. Mulligan did note that cases are rising in some states, especially Michigan. “Our (Two Rivers) risk dial is still yellow. It continues to fluctuate, but we see it going down, in general,” she said.

Two Rivers is actively vaccinating people throughout its seven-county area with a clinic Wednesday at Viaero Center and others planned in Lexington and Elwood next week, and one April 8 at the Peterson Senior Activity Center here.

To sign up, visit trphd.org