Contact tracing critical during COVID-19, Two Rivers nurse says

KEARNEY — Susan Puckett had no idea when she became a community health nurse for Two Rivers Public Health Department 18 months ago that COVID-19 would turn her world upside down.
She’s on the front lines of tracing contacts of people in the seven-county Two Rivers area who have tested positive for COVID-19.
An elementary nurse for 20 years for Kearney Public Schools, she got to know Two Rivers when it started a flu shot program in the schools. “They had a great team spirit,” she said.
When she learned from Health Director Jeremy Eschliman that Two Rivers needed a nurse, she applied. “I’d always been interested in public health, so I applied,” she said.
With that, she walked unexpectedly into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every morning, Puckett studies a list of such diseases from the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System that must be reported to public health officials, according to Title 173 of the Nebraska Administrative Code.
COVID-19 is on that list, so she reports all new cases of COVID and other reportable illnesses to the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “All personal data is cleansed from it. They use this data to understand communicable diseases better,” she said.
Case investigations
Investigations begin when people are tested for COVID-19 in medical offices or TestNebraska sites in all seven Two Rivers counties. In Buffalo County, tests are given weekdays at the county fairgrounds to people who have made online appointments.
Two Rivers gets lab reports the same time that patients get them from their doctor. Two Rivers nurses then call the patients to give them complete quarantine instructions and other information. They also start a case investigation.
Investigators ask patients such questions as:
- How are they doing?
- What are their symptoms?
- Do they have any pre-existing health conditions, and if so, what are they?
“We know heart problems, lung diseases and diabetes can impact how you do with having COVID-19,” Puckett said.
- Is the patient hospitalized and, if so, on a ventilator?
- Have they taken preventative actions in the past 14 days, such as wearing a mask? How often? Who else might they have exposed?
“We talk about their job. Are they a health care worker? A critical infrastructure? Those are people we can’t do without even though there’s a pandemic,” she said. Sometimes, such people can and do go back to work if they are not showing symptoms, and if they wear a mask.
“If they are, say, a health care worker with direct contact with people, they might go back to a less critical job if the employer chooses, so they can still work,” she said. “But sometimes it’s hard to convince them that they need to be in quarantine when they’re not at work. They can’t go to a concert or a wedding. They need to lay low.”
An electronic case is opened, but all basic information is converted to a paper document to be used by case investigators.
Previous contacts?
She also determines other details. “We know people who develop symptoms have a viral load they can pass to other people up to two days before they become symptomatic, so we ask them to identify all people with whom they were in contact, especially if they weren’t wearing a mask. These people are added to our list,” Puckett said.
She and her staff then contact all people the patient has been in contact with, but when they call, they never name the patient. All personal information is kept confidential. They explain that contact has been made and give the date of exposure and other information.
“If they had direct contact with that person without a mask, they need to quarantine for 14 days,” she said.
People are ‘surprised’
Two Rivers is one of just three health departments in the state still doing its own contact tracing and case investigations.
When COVID-19 began in March, Puckett made all the calls, but now the team includes 19 people. As of this writing, Two Rivers has had more than 1,950 cases of COVID-19 since March, with cases averaging about 100 a week.
“We’re very proud to be able to hire people and train these people and have case investigating handled locally. It’s always better to get a call locally, not from the state, if you have COVID-19,” she said.
People who are called and told they have COVID-19 are always “very surprised. The people who are most surprised are the ones who are asymptomatic,” she said.
In recent months, that included many people who found out they were positive only after being tested prior to surgery. In some places, at last half of such surgical patients fit that description. “We found a lot of people who had no symptoms and no idea,” Puckett said.
But many of those who say they had no symptoms actually did have symptoms. “I ask them: Fever? Chills? A runny nose? Sore throat? A cough? Nausea? These are associated with COVID. These people might have had mild symptoms but they didn’t associate them with COVID,” she said. “So many people say, ‘I thought I was having allergies.’”
Tests are valuable for other reasons.“People need a positive test to show their employer they were positive so they can get federal CARES money while they’re not working. And without a test, we have no idea what this region’s positivity rate is,” she said.
Changing information
Every Friday morning, Puckett hosts a call with area providers such as doctors, hospitals, nursing homes to update them on new COVID-19 information.
She keeps up with data from the CDC. She keeps track of changes with the statewide directed health measures, which were launched by Gov. Pete Ricketts in the spring. Two Rivers is currently in Phase 3, but it will move to Phase 4 in another week unless cases keep multiplying, as they have been in recent weeks in Buffalo County. Phase 4 will reopen nearly everything in the region that closed last March.
“Often, everything changes so fast that it is hard for everyone to keep up,” she said. “And we still don’t know the long-term effects of COVID-19, like implications of heart and lungs, kidneys and liver.”
In the meantime, she echoes an oft-heard phrase: Wear a mask.
“Staying home is best, but we can’t all stay home. The next best thing is to wear a mask. That’s your best protection if you come into contact with someone with COVID-19 when you can’t completely social distance,” she said. “We hope we’ll soon have a vaccine that will bring us a little closer back to life as we knew it.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
