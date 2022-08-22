Construction shifting on Kearney's 31st St. from Avenue G to L

Point of Contact: Dan Lillis, Engineering Assistant, (308) 233-3273

Updated Road Closure - 31st Street from Avenue G to Avenue L

The City of Kearney Public Works Department and Dan Roeder Concrete announce that

beginning Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the closure of 31st Street will extend from Avenue G to

Avenue L for construction, weather permitting. Access to properties will be made through

alleyways or side streets. Work will include total roadway removal/replacement, water main

and sanitary improvements. This is the extent of removals for the 31st Street project. The work

is anticipated to last through approximately mid-October.