Construction shifting on Kearney's 31st St. from Avenue G to L

KEARNEY — Beginning Tuesday, the closure of 31st Street will extend from Avenue G to Avenue L for construction, weather permitting.
According to an announcement from the City of Kearney Public Works Department and Dan Roeder Concrete, access to properties will be made through alleyways or side streets.
Work will include total roadway removal and replacement as well as water main and sanitary improvements. This is the extent of removals for the 31st Street project.
The work is anticipated to last through approximately mid-October. Motorists in the area are urged to use extreme caution while the street repairs are being made.
Point of Contact: Dan Lillis, Engineering Assistant, (308) 233-3273
Updated Road Closure - 31st Street from Avenue G to Avenue L
The City of Kearney Public Works Department and Dan Roeder Concrete announce that
beginning Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the closure of 31st Street will extend from Avenue G to
Avenue L for construction, weather permitting. Access to properties will be made through
alleyways or side streets. Work will include total roadway removal/replacement, water main
and sanitary improvements. This is the extent of removals for the 31st Street project. The work
is anticipated to last through approximately mid-October.