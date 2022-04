KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department, on behalf of Morton Construction, has announced that on Thursday construction work will take place on the southbound outside lane of Second Avenue between 11th Street and 12th Street.

The lane is expected to be reopened to traffic on Friday, depending on weather.

Motorists are asked to use extreme caution when traveling around the work zone, or to find an alternate route. Fines double for speeding in construction zones.