HOLDREGE — Construction on a baseball complex has come to a standstill as the city of Holdrege works to raise funds for the project.
“When they went out for bids, the bids came back a little bit higher than they anticipated. (City) Council wanted to try to raise more money to get this thing built,” Municipal Services Director Kim Parsons said.
The idea for the baseball complex came from feedback from community members when the LB840 program, which authorizes cities and villages to collect and appropriate local tax dollars for economic development purposes, was being renewed in 2015.
The community invested half of the first round of LB840 funds into building the Don Sjogren Community YMCA, which was completed in 2006. The baseball complex will be east of the Holdrege Elementary School and will feature four fields, a concessions area, press box, umpires’ dressing area and restrooms. Two fields will be configured for baseball and two fields will be configured for softball and Little League.
The Phelps County Community Foundation gifted 13.2 acres for the project. The original estimated cost was $1.2 million, said Holdrege City Clerk Dane Jensen. The original plans did not include a concessions stand, which added $800,000 to the price tag. Currently, the concessions building is the only completed portion of the complex.
“When they got estimates to complete the rest of it, that came in at about $3.2 million. You are looking at an overall project cost at $4 million, and the original estimated amount of money was $1.2 million,” Jensen said.
“When we really sat down and looked at the plans and looked at the lighting and what we need to do and what not, it elevated the cost. I don’t believe we were anticipating that much,” Parsons said.
PCDC provided $1 million in LB840 sales tax funds for the project. Many grants that could be used for the complex aren’t available because construction already has begun, Jensen said.
Grading work started in early 2018, and the complex was expected to be finished and ready for play in spring 2019. Parsons said the city staff plans to meet with the Phelps County Community Foundation to make plans for fundraising.
“Without the grants and things they thought they could get, we are regrouping with the foundation and hope they can take the lead a little bit on this,” Jensen said.
Once finished, the new complex will be configured for tournament play that would bring more people and revenue into Holdrege, Parsons said.
“We all want to do this so it’s nice and done the correct way,” he added.