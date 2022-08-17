Construction in full swing at Amherst, Elm Creek schools

AMHERST — Construction is moving forward steadily on school projects in Elm Creek and Amherst.

Last fall, voters in the two school districts approved school bonds for the projects. Elm Creek Public Schools’ $11.9 million project will include a new elementary school, multipurpose room and industrial arts lab.

The $9.1 million project at Amherst Public Schools will include a renovation and addition to house K-12 in one building as well as a new kitchen, commons area, multipurpose room, two locker rooms and wrestling room. Amherst’s shop area, music room and art room will also be expanded.

Elm Creek Public SchoolsElm Creek’s elementary school turned 100 this year, and the new addition will replace the structure. There will be two classrooms per grade for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade in the new building.

Wilkins Architecture Design Planning of Kearney is the architectural firm for the project, and BD Construction of Kearney was selected as the construction manager. Tobin Buchanan with First National Capital Markets is the financial advisor.

Construction began on the project in May. Due to a delay in structural steel, construction has been delayed by about a month, said Superintendent Dr. Bret Schroder.

“The structural steel seems to be a common delay. Luckily, we have a great construction company that we’re working with, BD, and they have worked around it,” Schroder said.

The project was originally slated to be completed by August 2023, and the tentative completion date now is early October 2023.

“The original hope was to have it done for the opening of school. ... What you do then is you try to stack up some of the work being done and work around certain things, so you can make up for some of that time,” Schroder explained.

With construction taking place throughout the school year, students will continue to use the current elementary school.

“That’s what is so nice as the schedules do adjust and change, if we get pushed back a little bit to where we have to start school next year in the old building, we have a building to start school,” Schroder said. “This year as we start, the kids will go to their school like they always have. Besides noise, there won’t be a lot of disruption to them for the most part.”

Once the project is complete, the old elementary school will be razed.

“What I’m looking forward to most is the first day when we open the building and the teachers and the kids walk in there, and just making good on our promise to our community. They supported us, and they said, ‘You know what? We’re going to vote for this. We’re going to trust you.’ Well, when it’s done, and we actually get kids in there, then I’ll feel like we made good on that promise,” Schroder said.

Amherst Public Schools

Amherst K-12 students will all attend school in the same building by fall 2023.

Grades K-2 and the cafeteria currently are housed in a building across the street from the main building. Grades 3-12 have to cross a county road to go to the cafeteria for lunch, and K-2 cross the road for physical education and music. The addition and renovation will move grades K-12 into the new building and will also add a new kitchen and commons area in the common building. The former K-2 building will be used for preschool.

Wilkins Architecture Design Planning of Kearney is the architectural firm, and Sampson Construction of Kearney is the construction manager. Construction broke ground on the project in April.

With construction taking place on the north and south side of the main building, there is currently less parking than normal. There are two lots across the street used by teachers and students, but some staff and students have to resort to parking on the street. While it may not be ideal this year, Superintendent Matt Gordon knows the end results will be worthwhile.

“The results are going to be phenomenal. And the ability to have an activity entrance with a new commons area and lunch area to get everybody in, it’s just going to be so nice,” Gordon said.

Having all grades in the same building will not only be safer for students, but it will also provide a better environment for teachers to work together and collaborate, Gordon said.

“I’m excited for a new facility for the community. It’s something that’s going to be able to serve the community for a long time,” he added.