Construction bids awarded for Holdrege Veterans Memorial; work to begin this spring

HOLDREGE — The Holdrege Veterans Memorial Committee has approved construction bids for its new project in Holdrege’s South Park.

Doug Stevenson of Olsson organized and administered the process on behalf of the committee and submitted bids for approval.

The committee awarded bids to Popple Concrete Construction for the concrete work, K&D Motor and Electric for the electrical and Palmer Brothers Granite Co. for the granite slabs and engraving. Bids included donations to the project from the contractors selected.

The veterans memorial will be built on the northwest side of the South Park baseball field where it will be visible from Highway 183.

In a design rendered by Olsson, the memorial will contain five granite tablets to list area residents who served in the five major branches of the military plus the newly created Space Force. The tablets face a lighted American flag in the center that is set on a star.

Stars will be a prominent theme in the display.

Construction will begin this spring as weather permits. A project dedication is planned for Veterans Day in November later this year.

