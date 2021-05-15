Connect, create art at The Archway with monthly art class

To register for the workshops, call Sciachitano at 308-870-3371 or email her at DianesArtStudioKearney@gmail.com.

Beyond skill building and learning techniques of art, Sciachitano sees the most valuable part of the workshops as a way for artists to connect with each other.

“The first time we had it last month, it seemed like the most important thing was socialization,” she said. “It was the first time most of them had even been out of the house for an event. Artistically, I will introduce different techniques every time and demonstrate how everything is done.”

Sciachitano also sees the classes as a way for artists to build confidence.

“It seems when I teach adults, I constantly have to encourage them because so many of them have been out of the art scene since grade school,” she said. “It’s a confidence builder.”

With so much art available at museums and on the internet, non-professional artists often compare themselves to the very best. Sciachitano sees value in self-expression, even if achieved by beginners. Some of the joy comes with technical improvements.