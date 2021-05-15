Connect, create art at The Archway with monthly art class

KEARNEY — Art instructor Diane Sciachitano wants to instill a habit of visual art in the community.
“I plan to offer a monthly art class at The Archway,” she said. “I thought we could spread out because of the large community room available to us there. I hope to offer workshops in various mediums.”
In keeping with the goals of The Archway, Sciachitano plans to keep the themes of the workshops, scheduled for the third Wednesday of each month, closely related to the history in central Nebraska. Participants in the next class scheduled for Wednesday will create a picture of a pioneer woman on a prairie landscape. The theme for the June workshop will be “Old Country Schools.”
“I’ve opened the classes to ages 10 and older,” she said. “I teach easy ways to get things done, including some artist’s ‘cheats’ that I personally use. I make it so it’s comfortable for people of various skill levels, but there’s always room to be more advanced.”
Patrons have the option to add additional figures to the project of the pioneer woman. Artists can do the drawings freehand or Sciachitano will provide stencils to make the work easier. The image of the wagon can be cut out of paper and placed on the painting in a mixed media format.
Diane’s Art Studio will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a two-hour class at The Archway. The cost is $32, which includes all the supplies needed to complete an 11-inch by 14-inch painting on canvas. The room provides ample space for social distancing. Face coverings are encouraged, but not required.
To register for the workshops, call Sciachitano at 308-870-3371 or email her at DianesArtStudioKearney@gmail.com.
Beyond skill building and learning techniques of art, Sciachitano sees the most valuable part of the workshops as a way for artists to connect with each other.
“The first time we had it last month, it seemed like the most important thing was socialization,” she said. “It was the first time most of them had even been out of the house for an event. Artistically, I will introduce different techniques every time and demonstrate how everything is done.”
Sciachitano also sees the classes as a way for artists to build confidence.
“It seems when I teach adults, I constantly have to encourage them because so many of them have been out of the art scene since grade school,” she said. “It’s a confidence builder.”
With so much art available at museums and on the internet, non-professional artists often compare themselves to the very best. Sciachitano sees value in self-expression, even if achieved by beginners. Some of the joy comes with technical improvements.
“I often start the class by comparing myself to Bob Ross,” she said referring to the American painter and art instructor well known for his show “The Joy of Painting” on PBS. “I say, ‘I will not be teaching you a step-by-step how-to to do everything. I do not expect your painting to look like mine when we’re done.’ I explain to everyone that you have choices — in color, in composition, in style. And if you have a great idea you want to do, you can run with it.”
Part of her teaching style celebrates creativity and individuality.
“Some people don’t like that because they want to be told, step by step, what to do,” she said.
Sciachitano devotes part of the class time to allowing patrons to walk around and see what others are doing.
“That helps them realize that there are other ideas and other ways to paint,” she said. “Or they might see that others are a little farther along. Maybe they need to pick up the pace. It can be like walking through a gallery and it can be a good experience to see the work of other painters.”