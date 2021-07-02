 Skip to main content
Concrete work set for Second Avenue from 25th to 23rd street
Concrete work set for Second Avenue from 25th to 23rd street

Tiffany Stoiber, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Street Division has announced that beginning Tuesday the northbound and southbound inside lanes and turn lanes between 25th Street and 23rd Street along Second Avenue will be closed.

Work will begin at 5 a.m. for median and curb replacement. It is anticipated lanes will reopen by the end of the day. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.

