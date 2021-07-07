 Skip to main content
Concrete work planned on Second Avenue in south Kearney
Concrete work planned on Second Avenue in south Kearney

KEARNEY — Beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday the southbound inside lane on Second Avenue between 14th and 15th streets will be closed.

Weather permitting, the city of Kearney Street Division will conduct concrete repairs. It’s anticipated the lane will reopen by the end of the day.

Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling through the work zone.

