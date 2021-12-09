 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Concrete work planned on Second Avenue from 16th to 17th streets in Kearney
0 Comments
top story

Concrete work planned on Second Avenue from 16th to 17th streets in Kearney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Road work teaser

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Street Division, on behalf of Duncan Theis Construction, announced Wednesday that beginning today concrete work would be underway on Second Avenue.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The work will focus on the outside southbound lane of Second Avenue between 16th and 17th streets.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of Monday, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Caledonia to hold tense final vote on independence from France

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gibbon starts food/clothing pantry for students
Local News

Gibbon starts food/clothing pantry for students

The project has provided a learning opportunity for many Gibbon Public Schools students. Special education and Pathways students have done inventory, laundered items and organized clothes on the racks. The digital design class is creating a logo for the pantry, and a student is using the school’s laser cutter to create signs to help keep things labeled and organized.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News