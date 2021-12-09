Concrete work planned on Second Avenue from 16th to 17th streets in Kearney

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Street Division, on behalf of Duncan Theis Construction, announced Wednesday that beginning today concrete work would be underway on Second Avenue.
The work will focus on the outside southbound lane of Second Avenue between 16th and 17th streets.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of Monday, weather permitting.
Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.
