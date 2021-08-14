 Skip to main content
Concrete work planned on Kearney's 39th Street at 22nd Avenue
top story

Concrete work planned on Kearney's 39th Street at 22nd Avenue

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Street Division has announced that beginning at 6 a.m. Monday the westbound and eastbound inside lanes on 39th Street near 22nd Avenue will be closed.

The work is for concrete repair and it is anticipated the lanes will reopen Friday, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling through the work zone.

