Concrete work planned on 30th Avenue from YRTC to NPPD canal in Kearney
Concrete work planned on 30th Avenue from YRTC to NPPD canal in Kearney

KEARNEY — Dandee Construction and Nebraska Public Power District will be doing work for parking improvements of the NPPD canal monitoring systems on 30th Avenue beginning Tuesday.

The southbound outside lane of 30th Avenue will be closed, according to the announcement by the city of Kearney Public Works Department.

Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane. It is anticipated the work will be completed by Aug. 17, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.

