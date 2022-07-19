Concrete work planned at Kearney's 39th Street, Seventh Avenue

KEARNEY — Concrete work will have the westbound lanes of 39th Street at the Seventh Avenue intersection closed this week.

Concrete repair work was scheduled to begin Tuesday morning, and weather permitting, will finish Friday.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area utilizing the eastbound lanes of 39th Street from approximately Sixth Avenue to 11th Avenue.

Access to businesses on Seventh Avenue can be reached by using Sixth Avenue to 42nd Street.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in the work zone. Fines double for speeding in a construction zone.