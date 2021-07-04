Concrete repairs planned on 25th street in Kearney

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Street Division has announced that beginning Wednesday, the westbound outside lane of 25th Street from Fourth to Fifth avenues will be closed beginning at 6 a.m., weather permitting.
Concrete repairs will take place through the week with the lane reopening July 9.
Motorists are urged to use caution.
