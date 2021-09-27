 Skip to main content
Concrete repairs planned next two weeks on 11th Street in southeast Kearney
Concrete repairs planned next two weeks on 11th Street in southeast Kearney

Road work
KEARNEY — Concrete repairs began Monday at various locations of the eastbound and westbound inside lanes along 11th Street between Avenue B and Avenue H.

According to an announcement by the city of Kearney Street Division, the work is expected to last two weeks, depending on the weather.

The city cautions motorists to use caution when traveling through the work zone, and obey all traffic signs in the area.

