Concrete repairs on Kearney's North 11th Street to take two weeks

KEARNEY - A portion of north 11th Street in Kearney will be under construction Monday.
The city of Kearney announced that concrete repairs will take place on 11th Avenue at 35th Street to the north 600 feet. Work will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. Local access to residential homes will be available.
Work is expected to last for approximately two weeks.
