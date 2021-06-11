 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Concrete repairs on Kearney's North 11th Street to take two weeks
0 Comments
top story

Concrete repairs on Kearney's North 11th Street to take two weeks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY - A portion of north 11th Street in Kearney will be under construction Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The city of Kearney announced that concrete repairs will take place on 11th Avenue at 35th Street to the north 600 feet. Work will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. Local access to residential homes will be available.

Work is expected to last for approximately two weeks.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News